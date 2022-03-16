Advertisement

18-year-old charged in August homicide in St. Louis City

Wilson was arrested and charged with the murder of a 33-year-old man last August.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- 18-year-old Kinard Wilson has been charged for an August homicide that left a 33-year-old man dead.

Police allege Wilson, who is from Ferguson, killed Maurice Wilbert on August 22, 2021. Wilbert crashed his car and was found with a gunshot wound. Police said Wilbert did not give police information and later died at the hospital.

Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

