Man pleads guilty to violently attacking woman during Hollywood Casino robbery

Kevin Shumpert, 59, pleaded guilty to Robbery 2nd Degree, a Class B Felony, in Division 15 of...
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 59-year-old man pleaded guilty to a 2019 robbery at a Maryland Heights casino.

Kevin Shumpert, 59, entered a blind Alford plea for a second-degree robbery charge. A blind Alford plea means Shumprty admitted prosecutors had evidence to prove his guilt although he had not admitted guilt.

Police said the 59-year-old tried to steal a woman’s purse in the parking garage at the Hollywood Casino on March 19, 2019. He allegedly kicked the woman in the legs and then punched her repeatedly in the face before stealing her purse.

The woman’s face was swollen and she had bruises on her face, police said.

“This defendant gambled that he could rough up a woman and snatch her purse and get away with it, but he lost,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “At least with this guilty plea the victim, in this case, has been spared the trauma of testifying at trial, and hopefully this will bring her closure.”

Shumpert’s hearing is set for May 2.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

