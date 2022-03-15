Man found dead in North County hotel room
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in a North County hotel room Tuesday afternoon.
St. Louis County police told News 4 officers were called to the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Rd. around 2:20 p.m. Police said the initial call was for a sudden death but further investigation revealed the death was a homicide.
The man who was found dead inside the hotel room has not been publicly identified. The investigation is still ongoing.
correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the location of the Budget Inn. News 4 apologies for the error.
