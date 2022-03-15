Local Earth Day Festival Returns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Earth Day Festival returns to the Muny in Forest Park after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be organized by the local nonprofit Earthday365 and will take place form 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23 and April 24. The festival plans to educate and empower the regional community for greater action toward a more sustainable future.

The festival will also include plenty of entertainment and activities for families. There will also be live music, yoga, bird shows, dance performances, and free rock-climbing.

The Earth Day Café will contain a variety of Green Dining Alliance restaurants, and the Beer Garden will return as well. For more information about the festival, visit earthday365 (earthday-365.org).

