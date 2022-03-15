Advertisement

Illinois AG asked to ensure proper cleanup of oil spill

3,000 barrels of oil leaked in Madison County Friday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — State environmental officials want Illinois’ attorney general to ensure that a pipeline operator conducts a proper cleanup after an estimated 165,000 gallons of crude oil spilled in southern Illinois.

The oil leak started Friday in Edwardsville near Illinois 143 and entered Cahokia Creek, which runs parallel to the pipeline.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that Marathon Pipe Line, which operates the pipeline, shut it down and sent equipment and workers to contain and clean up the oil. Illinois Environmental Protection Agency officials have asked Illinois’ attorney general to ensure that Marathon remediates the spill, assesses and repairs the pipeline, investigates the extent of the spill and takes other steps.

