Fourth officer sentenced in attack on undercover colleague during Stockley verdict protest

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis police officer was sentenced Tuesday to one year of probation for his role in an attack by officers on a Black, colleague during a 2017 protest.

Christopher Myers, 30, was the last of four former officers accused in the case. He pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to deprivation of rights, admitting he damaged the cell phone of former undercover officer Luther Hall.

Protesters took to the streets in September 2017 after the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a white former officer who had been accused of killing a Black suspect. Prosecutors said the four officers mistakenly believed that Hall was participating in the protest.

Two of the other former officers pleaded guilty. Randy Hays was sentenced to more than four years in prison for beating Hall. Bailey Colletta was sentenced to probation for making false statements.

Dustin Boone was found guilty of aiding and abetting the deprivation of civil rights under color of law and sentenced to one year and one day behind bars.

