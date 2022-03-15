Advertisement

Firefighters rescue a family trapped in an apartment fire in South County

Firefighters rescued a family from the third floor of an apartment complex late Monday night.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters rescued a family from the third floor of an apartment complex late Monday night.

Officials said the family was blocked from the exit on the third floor of the complex when firefighters came. Onlookers saw the family, which included a baby, still inside of the building asking for help. The fire happened on Murdoch in Shrewsbury about 11:15 p.m.

The fire chief tells News 4 a grease fire got out of control on the second floor. Residents attempted to put the fire out with an extinguisher but had to call the fire department.

Everyone was rescued and no injuries were reported.

