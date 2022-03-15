Climate change likely contributing to harsher, potentially longer allergy season for Metro residents

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s not just the start of the allergy season that might have St. Louis area residents picking up the Kleenex box sooner.

“In particular, what we have seen over the years is that there has been increasing pollen counts from the various allergens in the air and longer seasons, said Dr. Jennifer Monroy.

Monroy is a Washington University Allergist and Immunologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. She says increasingly longer allergy seasons are in part because of climate change’s impact on warming trends in the region.

Warmer temperatures equal greater plant growth and higher pollen counts.

“We don’t have these hard freezes that are coming later in the year that might help decrease some of the pollen counts or earlier freezes in the fall season,” she said. “And [it] could be increased carbon dioxide...trees, and pollen and grass, they love that. And, so, we see those increased counts now during our seasons which means longer allergy seasons for those suffers.”

Which is why allergy suffers can get proactive and take over the counter medicine to prevent severe allergies sooner or avoid windy weather or being outside in the early mornings when the pollen count is typically higher.

“Additionally, keeping your windows closed, both in your car and your home can help filter out the pollen,” said Monroy. “So, it’s also important to replace your filters in your car and your home.”

However, even with allergies picking up, Monroy says similar symptoms could also be a sign of COVID-19.

“If somebody was outside, you know, spending a lot of day,” said Monroy, “that would make more sense that would be their allergies. But say somebody has been indoors mainly and around a lot of other people without masks, then you would tend to suspect that COVID would be more likely. But there could be a lot of overlap, so it’s a little more difficult.”

A fever on top of allergies is a more likely sign you have an infection like COVID-19, but if in doubt, Monroy says take a COVID-19 test to rule it out.

