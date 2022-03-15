Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty dealing with possible shoulder issue

JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV.com) -- As the Cardinals have been actively signing various pitchers to bolster the team’s depth in recent days, it has become natural to wonder whether the team may be collecting more arms than it has roster spots to put them.

But as we see every season, injuries always tend to crop up at inconvenient times to prove there is no such thing as too much pitching.

On the second day of Cardinals camp in Jupiter, it’s possible that is the precise situation surrounding Jack Flaherty.

The Cardinals announced to the assembled media Tuesday afternoon that Flaherty, who did not participate in Tuesday’s camp, had The team expects to learn more from Tuesday’s exam in the coming hours and days.

To state the obvious, It’s not the Jack Flaherty update you’re hoping to hear in mid-March. Or any time of year for that matter. This isn’t Flaherty’s first time dealing with issues in this part of his body, as the righty spent time on the injured list late in the 2021 season due to a shoulder strain. He also missed an earlier chunk of last season with an oblique injury.

Though a healthy start to spring would have been an encouraging sign for Flaherty and the Cardinals, that doesn’t appear to be the case for the 26-year-old right-hander.

The Cardinals got an encouraging look at Jordan Hicks, who is working to make his way back from what essentially amounted to a lost season in 2021. And after some mild-to-moderate concern over the pitching shoulder of Alex Reyes Monday, Reyes participated in non-throwing drills at Cardinals camp on Tuesday, suggesting at least a semblance of hope that his injury status won’t be long-term.

But Flaherty? Tuesday’s update to his status could cast a cloud more ominous than the gray skies that precede an early afternoon rain shower on Florida’s East coast.

When it rains in Jupiter, you know that another dose of sunshine tends to be right around the corner. But at this point, it’s uncertain whether the results from Flaherty’s examination Tuesday will bring similar relief to Cardinals camp.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.