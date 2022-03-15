Advertisement

$6 Cardinals tickets up for grabs during flash sale Wednesday

How to save a buck or two at Busch Stadium
How to save a buck or two at Busch Stadium
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - You can get Cardinals tickets for cheap during a flash sale Wednesday.

The team will hold a 12-hour flash sale beginning at 9 a.m. on March 16. During the sale, tickets for any Monday-Thursday game (excluding Opening Day) will be just $6. In addition, each ticket will be pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash.

Tickets can be purchased online or via phone at 314-345-9000.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Poster for the NASCAR Cup Series race coming to Illinois in 2022.
Name announced for this summer’s NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway
Missouri State Lady Bears/AP
Missouri State Lady Bears secure spot in NCAA Tournament, set to play Florida State in ‘First Four’ matchup
St. Louis Blues players celebrate after a goal against the Nashville Predators in the third...
Thomas scores game-winner as Blues beat Predators 7-4
Several local hockey players will be taking on some St. Louis Blues Alumni to raise money for...
Springfield hockey players to face St. Louis Blues alumni in charity game