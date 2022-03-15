4Warn Forecast: Spring-like weather this week

Weather Discussion: More mild days are ahead and Wednesday will be a great day to enjoy lunch outdoors. We’ll start cool in the 40s, but quickly warm to the upper 60s by Noon with mostly sunny skies and a dry day. We’ll hit a high of 75, mild for sure but no where near the record of 86.

Thursday for St. Patrick’s day is likewise cool in the morning and mild for the afternoon. It stays dry until Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday looks soggy with showers likely in the morning and afternoon at least and a cooler day with highs in the 50s.

