Yogi named 2022 Bark in the Park mascot

Yogi was adopted as a puppy from the Humane Society of Missouri a year ago. He will now lead thousands of dog lovers and their furry friends on the Walk for Ani
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The 2022 Bark in the Park mascot has been announced!

Yogi was adopted as a puppy from the Humane Society of Missouri a year ago. He will now lead thousands of dog lovers and their furry friends on the Walk for Animals during the 27th annual Bark in the Park which will be held on May 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cricket Field in Forest Park.

The Bark in the Park event will include a 5K race, one-mile walk, pet festival and a kids’ activity tent. Registration includes a T-shirt, Purina goodie bag and all festival activities. Click here to register.

