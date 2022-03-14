Virus killed numerous crows congregated near federal courthouse in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An avian virus killed numerous crows that congregated near the federal courthouse in downtown St. Louis, state wildlife authorities tell News 4.

Many crows in downtown St. Louis died in February. Lab analysis was released Monday, showing the birds died from Corvid orthoreovirus, which causes damage to internal organs and leads to rapid death. The virus often causes “winter mortality,” when large numbers of crows died when they gather in overcrowded winter roosts.

Wildlife officials say all indications point to the outbreak being limited to a small group of birds and is not widespread among birds in the St. Louis area. Officials add that the virus does not pose a threat to other animals or to humans.

