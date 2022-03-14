St. Louis woman abducted in Dallas, missing since Mar. 2

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Dallas Police Department reported a St. Louis woman missing Monday.

Dana Holt, 30, was last seen approximately noon on Mar. 1 in the 400 block of S. Houston St. in Dallas. Reports say she called her grandmother crying and saying that a man was holding her against her will and he wasn’t who she thought he was. She rushed and said “he is getting out the shower I have to go,” which was the last time anyone heard from Holt.

Holt is described as 5′9 and 250 pounds, with short blonde hair with dark roots, wearing a black jacket and black pants. She also has a “Monroe piercing” with no stud, and tattoos on her neck, chest, leg, left arm, and breasts.

Anybody with information about her whereabouts are to call St. Louis Metropolitan Police or the Dallas Police Department.

