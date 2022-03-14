Advertisement

St. Louis City looking to use police officers to help with dispatcher staffing

The City of St. Louis is looking to shore up its understaffed dispatch center by tapping police officers for the job.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is looking to shore up its understaffed dispatch center by tapping police officers for the job.

Under a new plan, the city will use 10 cadets and seven officers to answer 911 calls. The experienced officers will fill in at the dispatch center on a voluntary basis.

St. Louis City has had problems with delayed 911 response times for years.

