St. Louis City looking to use police officers to help with dispatcher staffing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is looking to shore up its understaffed dispatch center by tapping police officers for the job.

Under a new plan, the city will use 10 cadets and seven officers to answer 911 calls. The experienced officers will fill in at the dispatch center on a voluntary basis.

St. Louis City has had problems with delayed 911 response times for years.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.