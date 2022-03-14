St. Louis City looking to use police officers to help with dispatcher staffing
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is looking to shore up its understaffed dispatch center by tapping police officers for the job.
Under a new plan, the city will use 10 cadets and seven officers to answer 911 calls. The experienced officers will fill in at the dispatch center on a voluntary basis.
St. Louis City has had problems with delayed 911 response times for years.
