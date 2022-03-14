Saving gas receipts could lead to a refund on gas tax increase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some relief may be insight when it comes to the increase of gas prices. Missourians can now apply for a refund later this year but there are some things to note first.

In order to qualify for a refund from the Department of Revenue the first thing you must do is start saving your gas receipts. In October, Missouri increased its statewide fuel tax from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5 cents per gallon. The state announced possible refunds of the 2.5 cents tax increase per gallon paid on gas purchases after Oct. 1. 2021.

Here’s what you will need if you submit a refund claim.

Vehicle identification number of the motor vehicle into which the fuel was delivered Date of sale Name and address of who is buying Name and address of who is selling Number of gallons purchased Number of gallons purchased and charged Missouri fuel tax, as a separate item

A refund claim form is expected to be available on the department’s website before July 1.

