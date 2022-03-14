Proclamation to declare March 14 as 314 Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s March 14th, or as many in St. Louisans, call it 314 Days representing the St. Louis area code.

Today, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will sign a proclamation declaring March 14th as the official 314 Day in the Gateway to the West. If you’re looking for ways to celebrate, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.