Proclamation to declare March 14 as 314 Day

314 day
314 day(STL Made)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s March 14th, or as many in St. Louisans, call it 314 Days representing the St. Louis area code.

Today, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will sign a proclamation declaring March 14th as the official 314 Day in the Gateway to the West. If you’re looking for ways to celebrate, click here.

