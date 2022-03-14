Potholes causing hundreds of dollars in damage to cars

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s a winter tradition: Snowy weather invariably leads to an epidemic of potholes and this year is no different.

Bob Becker, the district maintenance engineer for MODOT in the St. Louis district, told News 4, “February was a rough month for us. A lot of freeze, thaw cycles and a lot of temperature changes. This does seem like an extreme year, I think it’s pretty typical overall.”

Potholes are popping up on streets on both side of the river and around the region. Some of those who see the most are delivery and rideshare drivers. Rick Suryk drives for both Uber and Lyft. “Saturday while I was Ubering I had to dodge 100, 150 potholes,” he said.

Suryk explained he couldn’t miss them all and hit a large pothole on St. Charles Rock Road in St. John, which caused hundreds of dollars in damage. “I thought I cracked my windshield it hit so hard,” he said.

IDOT Engineer Joe Monroe said he has crews working around the region filling potholes daily. News 4 caught up with a crew filling potholes on Highway 3 in Sauget.

When a car tire hits a large pothole, the jarring force can bend the tire’s rim. Charlie Barzoff is owner B Auto Parts in East St. Louis which also repairs rims. He said he’s seeing as many damaged rims now as he did last month.

“After the snow came at the beginning of February we’d get anywhere from 20 to 25 wheels a day,” he said.

The public is encouraged to report potholes by using the following numbers:

MODOT 1-888-ASK MODOT

IDOT 1-800-452-4368

St. Louis 314-622-4800

Chesterfield 636-537-4000

St. Charles 636-255-6120

Belleville, IL 618-239-3454

O’Fallon, IL 618-624-4500

