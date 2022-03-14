Name announced for this summer’s NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – The NASCAR Cup Series event to be held this summer in the Metro East has a name!

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will take place on June 5 at the World Wide Technology Raceway. Gov. J.B. Pritzker was at the raceway Monday for the naming announcement, which included announcing Illinois Tourism as an event sponsor.

“The Enjoy Illinois 300 establishes Illinois’ own World Wide Technology Raceway as the country’s standout track for stock car, open-wheel, and drag racing alike,” said Pritzker. “I promised to be our state’s best Chief Marketing Officer, and with the return of NASCAR to Illinois, visitors from around the nation have yet another reason to come explore all that Metro East has to offer. This is an incredible opportunity to showcase Illinois and we look forward to welcoming NASCAR fans to our great state.”

The Metro East track has hosted NASCAR national series races in the past. From 1997-to 2010 it was home to The Xfinity Series, and from 1998-2010 the Camping World Truck Series competed at Gateway.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is comprised of 39 total events.

