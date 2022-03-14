Advertisement

Missouri State Lady Bears secure spot in NCAA Tournament, set to play Florida State in ‘First Four’ matchup

Missouri State Lady Bears/AP
Missouri State Lady Bears/AP(Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Lady Bears are will play Florida State in the NCAA Women’s Tournament as part of a “First Four” matchup.

The Lady Bears will compete in the “First Four” part of the tournament in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The winner of the Missouri State-Florida State matchup will secure a No. 11 seed and advance to play No. 6 seed Ohio State in the Spokane Region of the tournament.

After a 24-7 regular season record, Missouri State has now qualified in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments. The Lady Bears have reached the Sweet 16 in each of their previous tournament appearances.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Blues players celebrate after a goal against the Nashville Predators in the third...
Thomas scores game-winner as Blues beat Predators 7-4
Several local hockey players will be taking on some St. Louis Blues Alumni to raise money for...
Springfield hockey players to face St. Louis Blues alumni in charity game
Incarnate Word Academy going to the state semifinal
Incarnate Word Academy basketball team touts 65-game win streak
MoBap bowling
MoBap bowling team rejected