Metro to provide free transit for some riders for rest of 2022

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City and Metro are expanding the Gateway Go Youth Transit program, to provide free transportation to young people.

Using $250,000 of American Rescue Plan Act Funds, the program will provide free public transit on MetroLink and Metro buses through the rest of 2022.

“Public transit for youth helps families save money for essentials while promoting equity in our neighborhoods, this is just another example of how STL is using American Rescue Funds to support the young people and working families,” said Justin Jackson, Executive Director with the Community Development Administration.

The program is for St. Louis City residents ages 13-25. Those interested in taking part must register through the city’s website.

