Local man arrested in Las Vegas for shooting that left officer injured, suspect dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man linked to a January shooting that left a suspect dead and an officer injured was arrested nearly three months later.

Friday, officers in Las Vegas took Johnny Lewis, 23, of St. Louis in custody three months after a shooting in Ferguson on Jan. 27. Lewis is charged with resisting arrest by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of injury or death.

Police said officers in a marked patrol car attempted to stop a Toyota 4-Runner with Lewis, August Burns, and Clyde Thomas inside that was believed to be connected to a murder in St. Louis City. The car was featured on a wanted poster, police said. The vehicle did not stop, police said, and then crashed near Lang Drive in Ferguson. A probable cause statement said Burns and Thomas were sitting in the back seat when the car stopped. As Burns and Thomas ran, a shotgun fell from the SUV. One of The men was wearing an ammunition carrier that was holding shells.

A third man who was inside the car, later identified as 23-year-old Equan Hopson, died at the hospital after exchanging gunfire with police.

Both officers who were shot in the incident are still hospitalized. One remains in critical condition after getting shot in the abdomen. According to Jeff Roorda with the St. Louis Police Officers Association, while the officer isn’t out of the woods yet, he said family members told him there have been some hopeful signs about his recovery.

Both Thomas and Burns were charged with resisting arrest but Burns is also facing an unlawful possession of a firearm charge.

