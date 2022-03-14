How to prepare during flooding dangers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri’s most deadly thunderstorm-related hazard is not tornadoes, wind, or even lightning. It is flooding.

Assistant Fire Chief Curtis VanGaasbeek, with the Valley Park Fire Protection District, said one of the most powerful forces in nature is water. Cars do not offer protection from floodwaters. Nearly 90 percent of Missourians killed in floodwaters between 2015 and 2018 were in vehicles. Twelve inches of water can carry a car away. Six inches of water is enough to knock a person off their feet.

Rescuing someone in floodwaters takes a team of people. Ambulances, fire trucks, and boats all respond to the distress call.

“It’s not as simple as somebody jumping in and grabbing them,” VanGaasbeek said.

Water rescues are not only dangerous for the flood victim but for the entire team responding to the call.

“If they can get out of the car and on top of the car, that would be the best place,” VanGaasbeek said.

Flood deaths are avoidable. If your route takes you through a low water crossing or low lying area, find an alternative way to your destination. Do not underestimate the power of water, turn around and don’t drown.

