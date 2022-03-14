Ferguson man pleads guilty to recording child pornography

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - United States District Court Judge accepted a plea of guilty of a man accused of recording child pornography Monday.

According to the plea agreement, Mark Bennett tried to download child porn from a Microsoft search engine on December 11, 2019. Microsoft reported the activity as a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children the next day.

The tip led to an investigation by the St. Louis County Police and FBI, and they issued a search warrant for the residence of Bennett. Police reportedly found 589 photos and videos of him sexually abusing his adopted daughter.

Bennett is subjected of not less than 15 and not more than thirty years in prison, with a fine of not more than $250,000. The Court may also impose a period of supervised release of not more than life and less than five years.

