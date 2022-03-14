Episode 175: Goshen Coffee

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week we headed over to Illinois to check out Goshen Coffee. The locally roasted coffee has been around since 2002 but it’s got a new look and a lot of new things happening, including a second location coming later this spring to Soulard.

We sat down with CEO Jennifer Hughey and their Chief Coffee Officer Tony Ager at their Edwardsville cafe to talk all about beans, brewing and being a part of the community. If you’ve never been to their location in the Metro East, you’ve still likely seen Goshen around town. It’s on the grocery store shelves and in your cup at places like Rooster, the Annex, and many other spots.

