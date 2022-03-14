Advertisement

Democratic-backed suit challenges lack of Missouri House map

Republican state Sens. Bob Onder and Rick Brattin stand in a virtually empty Missouri Senate chamber to filibuster against a congressional redistricting plan on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Jefferson City, Mo. Onder and Brattin oppose a plan that's projected to continue the state's current representation of six Republicans and two Democrats in the U.S. House. They prefer a map that would give Republicans a better shot at winning seven seats. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)((AP Photo/David A. Lieb))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit filed on behalf of Missouri voters is asking a court to intervene in the state’s stalled redistricting process and draw a new U.S. House map.

The lawsuit filed by Democratic attorneys contends it would be unconstitutional to use the districts drawn after the 2010 census because populations changed substantially in the 2020 census. A proposed new map passed the Missouri House in January but has stalled in the Senate. Missouri, Florida and New Hampshire are among the few states that have yet to adopt new congressional districts.

Missouri candidates have begun filing for office, despite the uncertainty.

