Congresswoman Bush holds listening session with high school students

Congresswoman Cori Bush
Congresswoman Cori Bush(Cori Bush / Website)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Monday, St. Louis-area high school students got time to voice the issues they face with Congresswoman Cori Bush.

A listening session was held at Sumner High School. Students focused on issues they face every day, including coping with losing friends and family to gun violence.

“I need you to know that it’s okay not to be okay, but it’s okay also to get services, it is okay, so again there are resources on our website we have information even for youth for services, but you can also talk to your schools, talk to your teachers, talk to your guidance counselors find them, ask them, it’s okay to ask for help,” Bush said.

The youth speak-in session was streamed online and is now on YouTube.

