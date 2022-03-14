Clean up of Edwardsville oil pipeline leak continues, effect on wildlife remains to be seen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Clean-up surrounding an oil pipeline leak into the Cahokia Creek continues into its fourth day Monday.

Marathon Pipe Line LLC., the company that owns the pipe, said around 165,000 gallons of crude oil leaked from the pipe and into the surrounding soil and the Cahokia Creek. As of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, the company reported 5,900 barrels of oil and water had been removed from the creek, in addition to 150 cubic yards of oily soil.

“It’s just so terrible,” Joanie Buckingham, who lives in Edwardsville, said. “I love animals and I feel really bad for the animals.”

Clean-up has been ongoing throughout the weekend, with many nearby residents complaining of a residual odor in the air. A Marathon spokesperson said air quality levels are being consistently monitored and have not risen to a level of concern.

Illinois EPA employees, Marathon Pipe Lineworkers and US EPA employees are on-site supervising the cleanup and repair to the pipeline. An Illinois EPA spokesperson said a timeline on the clean-up was not certain.

Further, the local state conservation officer in Madison County said since Friday, he has not received any calls from the public related to injured or sick wildlife.

“I have beach towels, soap, paper towels, hand wipes, whatever they need,” Buckingham said, after stopping by to see if she could drop off donations. “I just want to do my part.”

The investigation into the leak continues and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said upon its completion, the responsible parties will be required to pay for any expenses incurred by the state and local governments as a result of the leak.

