Cora Faith Walker’s death investigated as autopsy conducted

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An investigation has been launched into the sudden death of St. Louis County leader and former Missouri State Representative Cora Faith Walker.

At the time of her death, Walker, 37, was one of the top government officials in St. Louis County. Many remember her as bright and wonderful, a dedicated public servant, and fierce friend.

“Like any death, we look into the circumstances of it, and so we will with this tragic loss as well,” said St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom. He said they currently have no information to believe Walker’s death was suspicious.

According to pictures posted on social media, Walker was at St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ birthday party at Neo on Locust on Thursday, March 10. The two were close friends, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

The following morning, EMS was called to the Loews Hotel and transported a woman to the hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed the woman, believed to be Walker, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly before 10 a.m.

The Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy Monday morning and told News 4 there were no signs of physical injury on Walker’s body. He said they will not declare a cause and manner of death until toxicology and other tests come back, which could take several more weeks.

Police confirmed they were called around 5:40 p.m. Friday by the Medical Examiner’s Officer, saying they can only confirm the department did not respond to the address of the hotel that day, but News 4 has learned they are investigating.

“It was just the nature of how the call came in,” said Isom. “Originally the police did not respond, and that doesn’t always occur. EMS, paramedics responded and tried to stabilize her and then brought her to the hospital.”

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said she was not present at the Loews Hotel on Friday morning and wasn’t staying at that hotel.

News 4 currently does not know how Walker was found there or who made the call to bring first responders. According to city documents and statements by a spokesperson, there appeared to be a delay in response. The fire chief said that’s not accurate and there was no delay, but no further explanation was provided from him.

