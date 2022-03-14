4Warn Forecast: Temps on the rise

Weather Discussion: This is the type of week where you will want to spend any work break or lunch break outside! Temperatures this afternoon will sit in the mid-60s with a good bit of sunshine. A few showers are possible later tonight as a weakening cold front pushes east.

Temperatures through Thursday will remain in the 60s and 70s, generally trending 10-15° above-average.

Thursday night a stronger cold front moves east, which will bring a better shot at widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. Even though Friday is technically the coolest day of the week, temperatures will still sit above the seasonal average.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.