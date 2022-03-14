4Warn Forecast: Mild Days Ahead

Weather Discussion: This is the type of week where you will want to spend any work break or lunch break outside! Mornings will be cool but above normal and afternoons will hit highs in the 60s and 70s. It looks mile for St. Patrick’s Day with temps in the upper 50s at the start of the Dogtown parade and a quick warm-up to highs in the low 70s. It won’t be too windy either and skies will be partly cloudy. By Thursday evening and night we’ll see increasing chances for some rain as a cold front arrives. This cold front will make Friday morning wet and a much cooler day.

