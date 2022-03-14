Advertisement

31-year-old carjacked by four men in Central West End

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four men allegedly robbed a 31-year-old man from his car Monday morning.

The victim stated he and a 28-year-old woman drove northbound on Kingshighway in front of Barnes-Jewish Hospital when a Chevy Cruise with four men hit them from behind. When he stopped and left his car, three of the suspects came out and took his 2014 Maserati.

One of the suspects, wearing a gray hoodie and a ski mask, got into the car and fled, followed by their car. The victim’s car was later found in the 1400 block of N. 2nd St. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

court gavel
Ferguson man pleads guilty to recording child pornography
Pain at the Pump Reno
Missourians can apply for a gas tax refund later this year
A MetroLink train in St. Louis
MetroLink launches pilot program that aims to add flexibility to service
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity...
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombed maternity ward in Ukraine