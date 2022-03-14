31-year-old carjacked by four men in Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four men allegedly robbed a 31-year-old man from his car Monday morning.

The victim stated he and a 28-year-old woman drove northbound on Kingshighway in front of Barnes-Jewish Hospital when a Chevy Cruise with four men hit them from behind. When he stopped and left his car, three of the suspects came out and took his 2014 Maserati.

One of the suspects, wearing a gray hoodie and a ski mask, got into the car and fled, followed by their car. The victim’s car was later found in the 1400 block of N. 2nd St. The investigation is ongoing.

