17-year-old girl killed by driver fleeing police in North City
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 17-year-old girl was killed by a driver fleeing from police in north St. Louis City Sunday.
Just before 9:30 p.m., SWAT officers were pursuing a Cadillac SRX that sped off from a traffic stop near West Florissant and Shreve. The car, which had its headlights off, crashed into a Toyota Avalon that was attempting to turn at the intersection. A 17-year-old passenger inside the Toyota, later identified as Samantha Washington, was thrown from the car.
When police arrived, they found Washington dead lying on the pavement and a 28-year-old male driver was alert and walking around.
The 24-year-old driver of the Cadillac was arrested.
