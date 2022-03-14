17-year-old girl killed by driver fleeing police in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 17-year-old girl was killed by a driver fleeing from police in north St. Louis City Sunday.

Just before 9:30 p.m., SWAT officers were pursuing a Cadillac SRX that sped off from a traffic stop near West Florissant and Shreve. The car, which had its headlights off, crashed into a Toyota Avalon that was attempting to turn at the intersection. A 17-year-old passenger inside the Toyota, later identified as Samantha Washington, was thrown from the car.

When police arrived, they found Washington dead lying on the pavement and a 28-year-old male driver was alert and walking around.

The 24-year-old driver of the Cadillac was arrested.

