Man found dead inside car submerged in Illinois lake

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A man was found dead inside a car that was submerged in a lake in Macoupin County Saturday morning.

Police tell News 4 the car was found in a lake in the 3000 block Miles Station Road just outside Brighton. Deputies tell News 4 they found 31-year-old Kenneth Torrez of Brighton dead inside the car.

Other information was not immediately known.

