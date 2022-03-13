Advertisement

Man found dead inside car submerged in Illinois lake

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A man was found dead inside a car that was submerged in a lake in Macoupin County Saturday morning.

Police tell News 4 the car was found in a lake in the 3000 block Miles Station Road just outside Brighton. Deputies tell News 4 they found 31-year-old Kenneth Torrez of Brighton dead inside the car.

Other information was not immediately known.

