Cards sign right-handed reliver Wittgren to one-year deal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Only two days after adding to pitching depth, the Cardinals have signed another arm.

Sunday, the Cards announced they agreed to a one-year contract with 30-year-old right-handed reliever Nick Wittgren. The six-year veteran comes to St. Louis after previous stops in Miami and Cleveland. Wittgren has recorded an 18-15 record, 3.75 ERA, and 265 strikeouts in 271.1 innings, along with five saves.

2021 marked career highs for Wittgren in appearances (60), strikeouts (61) and innings pitched. Since 2016, he ranks 6th among all MLB pitchers when it comes to stranding inherited runners.

