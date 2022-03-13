Cardinals hosting job fair Monday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Busch Stadium concessionaire will host a job fair Monday.

The company is looking to hire part-time gameday job positions that pay up to $20-$30 after tips. The job fair will run from 2-7 p.m. at the Delaware North Sportservice Entrance at Busch Stadium, left of gate 6.

Three other hiring events are scheduled for March 19,26 and 29. Fore more information click here.

