Cardinals hosting job fair Monday

There are four job fairs scheduled at Busch Stadium this month.(tcw-kfvs12)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Busch Stadium concessionaire will host a job fair Monday.

The company is looking to hire part-time gameday job positions that pay up to $20-$30 after tips. The job fair will run from 2-7 p.m. at the Delaware North Sportservice Entrance at Busch Stadium, left of gate 6.

Three other hiring events are scheduled for March 19,26 and 29. Fore more information click here.

