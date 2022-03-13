4Warn Forecast: Mild Temperatures Set To Continue

Weather Discussion:

You won’t have to worry about cold mornings or afternoons this week. Low temperatures for the next 7 days will generally be in the 40s and 50s. Highs will range from the 60s to 70s, the exception being this Friday.

A few things to note - Light rain chances are forecasted Monday night, with more widespread rain possible Thursday night into Friday. This will occur as a cold front moves through the area-thus the cooler temperatures on Friday. Enjoy the week!

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.