4Warn Forecast: Mild Temperatures Set To Continue

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Weather Discussion:

You won’t have to worry about cold mornings or afternoons this week. Low temperatures for the next 7 days will generally be in the 40s and 50s. Highs will range from the 60s to 70s, the exception being this Friday.

A few things to note - Light rain chances are forecasted Monday night, with more widespread rain possible Thursday night into Friday. This will occur as a cold front moves through the area-thus the cooler temperatures on Friday. Enjoy the week!

7 Day Forecast

