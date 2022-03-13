4Warn Forecast: Spring-like temperatures today

Weather Discussion: This weekend we’re experiencing a temperature flip. Yesterday the high struggled to warm to 33°. This afternoon we will be 30° warmer when the temperature hits the lower 60s! The clouds will quickly clear behind a northward moving warm front. Winds will be breezy from the south today around 10-20 mph.

You won’t have to worry about cold mornings or afternoons this week. Low temperatures for the next 7 days will generally be in the 40s and 50s. Highs will range from the 60s to 70s, the exception of this being Friday.

A few things to note - Light rain chances are forecasted Monday night, with more widespread rain possible Thursday night. What will happen is a cold front will move eastward, providing the showers. Don’t rule out some thunderstorms either Thursday night. Because of this cold front, the temperatures Friday will sit in the upper 50s, which still feels fantastic. Enjoy the week!

