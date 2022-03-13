1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Ferguson

FERGUSON (KMOV) -- One person died after a crash in Ferguson Saturday, police said.

A driver was turning left onto Chambers Road from Forestwood Drive when their vehicle was struck by another vehicle. The driver that was hit was taken to the hospital and later died from their injuries. The other vehicle had three people inside, who were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on evidence and witness accounts, police said they are investigating the accident as a criminal incident. An accident reconstruction team is in the process of finding out how fast the vehicle was going when it hit the other vehicle.

No other information was immediately released.

