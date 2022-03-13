Advertisement

1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Ferguson

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident
Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGUSON (KMOV) -- One person died after a crash in Ferguson Saturday, police said.

A driver was turning left onto Chambers Road from Forestwood Drive when their vehicle was struck by another vehicle. The driver that was hit was taken to the hospital and later died from their injuries. The other vehicle had three people inside, who were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on evidence and witness accounts, police said they are investigating the accident as a criminal incident. An accident reconstruction team is in the process of finding out how fast the vehicle was going when it hit the other vehicle.

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MoBap bowling
Stolen mail turns into gutter ball for MBU bowling teams
Incarnate Word Academy going to the state semifinal
Incarnate Word Academy basketball team touts 65-game win streak
Bass Pro Shop
Bass Pro store coming to Sunset Hills
Schnucks
Schnucks looks to extend store hours