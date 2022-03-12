St. Patrick’s Day parades, festivities welcome back partygoers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -Several St. Patrick’s Day parades and festivals have been given the green light in 2022, marking the first time in two years many partygoers have attended in-person.

On Saturday, the 53rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place in downtown St. Louis, beginning at 20th and Market Streets and traveling east, ending at Market and Broadway.

“It’s been over 1,000 days since St. Louis has seen a St. Patrick’s Parade walk down the street,” Kevin Griffin, assistant parade director said. “I just think that the residents of St. Louis are very excited to come out and just have a good time and be among people again.”

The annual run will kick off the day’s festivities at 9 a.m. through Downtown, with the parade beginning at noon. Cold winter temperatures won’t deter partygoers, Griffin said.

“Even with the cold weather, we’re expecting around 100,000 people,” he said. “If it was 65 degrees and sunny we’d probably have 300,000 to 400,000 people.”

In Defiance, volunteers with the Defiance Merchant’s Association spent Friday setting up for the town’s second annual parade. After many events were cancelled last year, the group came together and planned the first ever parade in about five weeks.

“This year, we had more time to plan and correct things from last year,” Joe Brazil with the Defiance Merchant’s Association said. “We’ve got a huge heated tent, 4,000 square feet, we’re going to have heat in there, we got a five piece band, our stage right here for the parade coming through town.”

The 5k run/walk begins at 10 a.m. and the parade kicks off from Defiance Ridge Vineyards at noon.

It’s the first community event since a deadly tornado ripped through the rural St. Charles County town in December.

“You always get the same handful of people helping out, you get to know each other, it’s enjoyable, what part you play, what you don’t and it’s all well organized and greased,” Tom Shaw, a volunteer, said.

In Dogtown, preparations are underway ahead of its annual parade and festival set to take place March 17.

“We’re back and we’re back bigger than ever,” Jim Mohan, Ancient Order of Hibernians Parade, said.

The parade hasn’t taken place since 2019 and is considered a staple of the Dogtown community. Mohan said while planning for this year, organizers received input from those who live in the neighborhood. In doing so, they’ve decided a certain party accessory, party beads, will be phased out after this year.

“We just asked for one special dispensation, which was everyone had their beads left over from 2020, so could we do one last year, let the public know this is the last year for beads,” he said.

The Dogtown parade begins at 11 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, with the festival beginning shortly after. New this year, Mohan said there will be a family-friendly fun zone for kids to enjoy at the conclusion of parade, in addition to the party tents for adults.

