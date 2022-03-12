Schnucks looks to extend store hours

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Along with daylight saving time, Schnucks is springing forward next week with longer hours.

Starting Monday, most Schnucks stores will return to a 10 p.m. closing time. That’s one hour later than previously scheduled.

Schnucks says as the days become longer, they expect to see their volume of shoppers increase later in the evening.

