Schnucks looks to extend store hours

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Along with daylight saving time, Schnucks is springing forward next week with longer hours.

Starting Monday, most Schnucks stores will return to a 10 p.m. closing time. That’s one hour later than previously scheduled.

Schnucks says as the days become longer, they expect to see their volume of shoppers increase later in the evening.

