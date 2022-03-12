Incarnate World Academy basketball team touts 65-game win streak

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- For some teams, winning is the goal. For Incarnate Word Academy, winning is the standard.

The Red Knights girls basketball team has won 65 straight games.

Twenty-six straight wins this season, an undefeated state-title run last season and 10 straight wins to end the 2019 season before COVID cut it short.

Winning creates a target on their back, but senior Morgan Ramthun says the players embrace it.

“I think the reputation that we have is good and everyone obviously knows that we’re good because we’re Incarnate, but that comes with a lot of weight,” says Ramthun. “Like we are everyone’s Super Bowl game so we play to our standard every game.”

Incarnate doesn’t just win, they destroy teams. Their only single-digit victory this season was by four points. Every other win has been by double digits. Their biggest? By 80. Still though by getting each team’s best shot, Head Coach Dan Rolfes knows his team needs to bring it every game.

“We really preach ‘challenge ourselves’,” said Coach Rolfes. “And if we’re not challenging ourselves in practice, then we’re not getting better.”

IWA has won 11 state titles. A 12th would mean this senior class gets their story-book ending.

“I’ve been here for four years and it feels amazing because we work so hard for what we want,” says senior Jaiden Bryant. “And work so hard to win. And winning the state championship, just winning it all means a lot to me.”

IWA will take on Troy Buchanan Saturday at 1 p.m. at Maryville University.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.