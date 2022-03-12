Advertisement

Firefighter injured battling fire in North City

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was injured battling a fire at a three-story building in North City Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 1:30 at a building on St Louis Avenue near Bishop L. Scott. One occupant inside made it out of the building and was not injured.

A firefighter was injured after falling through the first-floor porch. He was treated at the scene.

