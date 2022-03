ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is gaining another bass pro shop.

The outdoor retailer will move into the old Toys R Us building on Lindbergh near Watson Rd. The plan to bring the store to South County got the greenlight from the Sunset Hills Board of Alderman this week.

Demolition is expected to start soon. The store is scheduled to open in November.

