4Warn Forecast: Big Warmup Begins Tomorrow

Weather Discussion: After a brief cold snap, highs in the 60s return tomorrow.

Don’t forget, we spring forward tonight. You will lose an hour of sleep tonight, but at least the sun will set later.

Sunday we spring forward (KMOV)

This whole week looks fantastic. The temperatures will sit well above the seasonal average of 55°. Wednesday and Thursday are the warmest days when high temperatures climb to the 70s.

There is a very low chance for rain late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. I’m not expecting much more than a few sprinkles out of this. The best opportunity for rain this week is late Thursday and Friday. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible.

