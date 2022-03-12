21 businesses in University City support Ukraine
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - University businesses are hosting a dine-out to support Ukraine from March 10-14.
21 businesses in the area will help to support Ukraine’s people. A portion of their proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen. WCK is has been serving meals to Ukrainian families who have escaped and those who stayed.
For a look at the restaurants click here.
