21 businesses in University City support Ukraine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - University businesses are hosting a dine-out to support Ukraine from March 10-14.

21 businesses in the area will help to support Ukraine’s people. A portion of their proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen. WCK is has been serving meals to Ukrainian families who have escaped and those who stayed.

