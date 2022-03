SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Two people were injured when a fire broke out at a home in South City Saturday morning.

Firefighters tell News 4 the fire started just before 10:00 a.m. at a home in the 6100 block of Southwest.

Battalion 3 reports: Defensive operations ongoing. Two aerial waterways and two hand lines working.



Two occupants transported non urgently, with non life threatening injuries. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/8iwqseB042 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) March 12, 2022

Two victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

