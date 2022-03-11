Woman, 3 young kids found slumped over inside car in North City Friday morning

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A woman and three young children were found slumped over inside a car Friday morning that had been running all night in North City, firefighters tell News 4.

The woman and children were removed from a car on Lincoln Ave near its intersection with Spring. When firefighters arrived, they noticed the car was still running and there was a strong odor of exhaust.

All of the victims were taken to a hospital. Three were in serious condition, an infant is in critical condition, firefighters say.

