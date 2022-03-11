Trucking companies raising rates as diesel prices surge

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Trucking companies are raising rates to offset rising diesel costs.

One local company in St. Louis, Angie’s Transportation, has already raised rates to remain profitable.

“It’s changing out bottom line,” said Angelina Twardawa, owner of Angie’s Transportation. “We have to increase our rates. What was once costing our trucking company $900 in diesel to go from St. Louis to California it is now costing $1500 to $1600. Obviously, one of biggest expenses.”

Twardawa told News 4 her fleet of about 60 trucks runs on around 100,000 gallons of diesel a month. That’s over half-a-million dollars at current prices.

Twardana said her drivers don’t fuel up in California because of the higher-than-average gas prices there. Instead, they fuel up as much as possible in Missouri, because the state offers some of the cheapest gas in the country.

“As the economy has been picking up coming out of COVID, that’s increasing demand for diesel,” said Nick Chabarria, spokesperson for AAA in the St. Louis region. “Diesel, nationwide, hit $5 a gallon for an average today, and that’s the first time we’ve ever seen any retail fuel price in the U.S. reach a $5 average mark.”

