Thomas scores twice as Blues beat Rangers 6-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the New York Rangers 6-2 Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

David Perron, Jake Walman, Ivan Barbashev and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for the Blues, who were 0-3-1 in their skid and remained two points ahead of Minnesota in second place in the Central Division. Ville Husso made 27 saves to improve to 14-4-3 on the season.

“I feel like every team goes through tough times,” Husso said. “We were lucky that it was only a couple games and we just need to get better every day and every game and every game matters right now and big points every night so we just need to grind and get those wins.”

Ryan Strome and K’Andre Miller scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin gave up four goals on 17 shots before he was replaced by Alexander Georgiev.

“You get frustrated and hope you wake your guys up,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said, “It didn’t really, but they should be embarrassed a little bit, the way this guy plays for them all year, and then they come out here and play like that after a game in Minnesota that we weren’t too good in.”

Georgiev finished with 16 saves as the Rangers lost their second in a row after winning three straight.

“I just thought it was too many high quality scoring changes,” Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba said. “I think that was the message. It’s definitely not on Igor. He’s been there for us all year, so it’s definitely on the players.”

Thomas tapped in a feed from Jordan Kyrou past Shesterkin for his ninth goal of the season to put St. Louis up 1-0 with 6:55 left in the first period.

